Campaign against illegal gold extraction offers a sculpture of the deity “Omama” to the winning artists

Indigenous people of the Yanomami ethnic group will deliver an alternative statuette to Oscar-winning artists as a symbol against illegal gold mining in the Amazon.

The campaign prepared by the Urihi Yanomami Association offers Oscar statuette winners – made of solid bronze covered in 24-carat gold – a sculpture of the deity “Omama“, which represents the creator of the Amazon and the Yanomami ethnic group.

The video was released on Friday (9.Mar.2023) and is part of the campaign “The cost of gold”, which intends to expose the Yanomami crisis at world level. The campaign was also publicized by the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara.

“One of the greatest symbols of success may soon be in your hands. The award statuette, covered in 24-karat gold, the purest form of gold. If there is a pure form of gold. In their culture, gold is a symbol of success. But it is important to know at what cost. Illegal gold is mined with mercury. Liters and more liters are poured into our rivers, killing our animals, killing our forest, killing our people.”says the leader of the association, Junior Hekurari Yanomami, in his native language.

The Oscar Awards 2023 will be held on Sunday (12.Mar.2023) by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from Hollywood. In all, the list of nominees has 54 productions that compete in 20 categories. Read the list of nominees here.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS OF THE YANOMAMIS

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in Brazilian Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The ordinance was published on January 20 in an extra edition of Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full of the document (69 KB).

In the same edition of GIVEthe president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) created a committee to face the health situation in Yanomami territory. The Chief Executive visited the region on January 21.

On January 22, PT deputies triggered the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) to request the initiation of a criminal investigation to investigate the actions of Bolsonaro government authorities in the territory. The document is a criminal representation for the lack of health care and severe malnutrition of the population.

Damares, Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas and Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva are also targets of the petition. Here’s the full of the document (269 KB).

In addition, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino (PSB-MA), determined on January 23 that the PF (Federal Police) investigate the alleged commission of crimes of genocide, omission of help and environmental crimes against Yanomamis in Roraima.

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) communicated, on January 27, that several decisions in favor of the Yanomamis were not complied with by the federal government and other entities in the last 3 years. He also spoke of indications of providing false information to the Justice, which must be investigated.

The measures were proposed by the apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil), in July 2020, and complied with by the Court, with the exception of the removal of alleged invaders from the territory.