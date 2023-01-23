Yanomami Urihi Association asked that, for cultural reasons, sharing the image be avoided

The Yanomami Urihi health organization declared on Sunday (January 22, 2023) that a Yanomami lady whose photo was shared on social media during medical care had died. According to the entity, she “came to death by [causa] of his serious state of malnutrition”.

“We would like to ask everyone to avoid sharing her image from this moment on, we understand the importance of bringing the drastic situation to the world, but for cultural reasons, her image can no longer be disclosed”asked Yanomami Urihi through his Instagram profile.

According to the health organization, after the death of a person from the Yanomami community, the person’s name is no longer spoken, all belongings are burned and photographs cannot be released.

Read the statement from Yanomami Urihi:

“During the visit to the Kataroa community, this past week, we received information that the Yanomami lady in the image died due to her serious state of malnutrition.

“We are experiencing a humanitarian crisis, and we know that the government has mobilized seeking actions that offer all the support that the population needs at this time.

“It is a sad moment, but we continue with all our strength so that the Yanomami people can have their dignity back”.

Squid’s trip

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) visited Boa Vista (RR) on Saturday (21.jan). During the trip, he announced emergency measures to face the health crisis of the Yanomami ethnic group. The Chief Executive also said that he did not know the situation of the indigenous population in the region.

According to the petista, the group is treated in a “inhuman” in Roraima. “I had access to some photos this week. They effectively shook me because we cannot understand how a country that has the conditions of Brazil leaves indigenous people abandoned as they are here”declared the Chief Executive.

SITUATION OF THE YANOMAMI POPULATION

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The ordinance was published on Friday (20.jan) in an extra edition of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (69 KB). In the same issue (full – 83 KB), Lula created a committee to face the health situation.

Action against Bolsonaro administration

PT deputies triggered the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) against the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Yanomami territory. the graduated senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF), Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas and Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, former presidents of the funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples), are also targets of the petition. The document is a criminal representation for the lack of health care and severe malnutrition of the population. Here’s the full (269 KB).

Congressmen ask the MPF to set up a criminal investigation procedure to investigate the actions of the authorities of the previous government. The action is signed by the deputies Reginaldo Lopes (MG), Zeca Dirceu (PR), Alencar Santana (SP) and Maria do Rosário (LOL).

“The Yanomami indigenous peoples were victims of criminal actions and omissions, in a State policy orchestrated and conducted to lead to the decimation of that community in particular and of other indigenous peoples in the region, aiming to open the way for prospecting, logging and other harmful economic occupations of the said lands. Those responsible for this genocide cannot go unpunished”, says the petition.

Bolsonaro speaks in “Left Farce”

The former president spoke on your Telegram channel. “Against yet another farce from the left, the truth! From 2020 to 2022, 20 health actions were carried out that brought specialized care into indigenous territories”wrote Bolsonaro.

After the excerpt above, the former president presented a publication of the Ministry of Healthof December 20, 2022, with the title “Assistance to the indigenous population was one of the priorities during the covid-19 pandemic; know the actions.



In the text, the Bolsonaro administration stated that “Indigenous health care [eram] one of the priorities of the federal government”. He also said that, in the period “from 2019 to November 2022, the Ministry of Health provided more than 53 million primary care services to traditional peoples”.

Another piece of information mentioned in the publication was the National Contingency Plan for Human Infection by the new Coronavirus (full – 733 KB). The Ministry of Health declared that the project “it is the legacy of planning that served 34 special indigenous health districts” and stated that, with the initiative, “it was possible to increase 1,700 vacancies in the professional staff in indigenous health and the hiring of 241 professionals”.