The Ministry of Health starts today (25) the vaccination campaign for the Yanomami people. Indigenous people receive bivalent vaccines against covid-19 and routine immunizations for adults and children.

According to the folder, the forecast is that around 20,000 bivalent doses against covid-19 will serve six Yanomami communities: Surucucu, Kataroa, Maloca, Paapiú, Auaris, Missão Catrimani and Waputha.

Related news:

Immunization was scheduled to start on February 27, along with the national campaign, but it was brought forward due to what the ministry described as a “serious health and humanitarian crisis found in the territory”.

The action will be carried out together with the Health Department of Roraima, with the support of professionals from the National Force of the Unified Health System (SUS) who are already working in the Yanomami Indigenous Land.

Training

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) notified the arrival of 24 tablets to optimize the collection of epidemiological data by the teams at the Casa de Apoio à Saúde Indígena (Casai) and in the rest of the territory.

Part of the teams, according to the ministry, underwent training to use the 20 satellite phones that arrived in the capital Boa Vista. The device will allow agents sent to distant and difficult-to-reach locations to maintain communication with the local emergency centre.

Last week, the construction of a well to supply water was completed in the Yeakeplaupi community, Polo Base de Palimiu, where 160 Yanomami live. In all, the Yanomami Indigenous Territory has around 31,000 indigenous people, spread across more than 370 communities.

Attendances

One month after the Public Health Emergency of National Importance was declared in the Yanomami land, more than 5,000 medical consultations were provided to indigenous people found in a serious situation of lack of assistance in the region. Among the children monitored at the halfway house, 78% evolved from severe to moderate malnutrition.

Emergency care is carried out by the National Force of SUS in the base poles of the regions of Auaris, Surucucu and Missão Catrimani. In Boa Vista, part of the care is provided by teams of volunteers from Casai or in the field hospital set up outside, with support from the Armed Forces. The most serious cases are referred to the capital’s hospital network.

Entry into the territory and into the halfway house is restricted to professionals who work in the mission, responding to requests from indigenous leaders who point out care for the image’s exposure, especially in relation to sick indigenous people and their dead.