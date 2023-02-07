Minister of Health stated that the situation of indigenous peoples is “the result of neglect”; she said More Doctors should come back in March

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, said this Monday (6.Feb.2023) that the health crisis of the Yanomami is linked to the last 4 years of the Brazilian government. In an interview with the program Living Wheel from the TV Culturathe minister said that the scenario of the indigenous people is “fruit of negligence”.

“The situation we are experiencing today is the result of neglect. I like to define that neglect is a policy too. The neglect shows a lack of vision of the necessary assistance and constitutional commitment that the State has. This more serious picture is closely linked to the last 4 years of government. I have no doubt about it”, he said.

The Yanomami are experiencing a health crisis, with cases of severe malnutrition, malaria and other diseases. The presence of illegal mining is indicated as the main cause of the situation.

According to Nísia Trindade, what happens in the region is a consequence of a “disorganization” of the indigenous way of life. “The reality of the Yanomami is worsened by illegal mining, which has expanded terribly in recent years, and which has generated a disorganization of the way of life […] It’s a very serious situation”he stated.

Despite saying that the situation will not have a “full short-term solution”the head of the Ministry of Health said that the area works with emergency actions, such as, for example, the mobilization of the National Force of the SUS (Unified Health System) and the health emergency decree for lack of assistance.

Nísia Trindade also commented on the return of Mais Médicos. The Health area manager said that the ministry’s goal is to have the “design” of the program and the completion of the new edition by March 2023. An announcement for the project is already underway, informed the minister.

“We have a law of the Most Doctors–which we are going to use as a basis– but what we are going to do is study ways to encourage greater incentives for doctors trained in Brazil. this is a priority […] We will work within the framework of the law to guarantee the provision of doctors where there are none”, he said. “It is a very serious problem in Brazil,” she added.

Once again, the minister stated that the measures proposed by the new management of the ministry are only possible thanks to the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Fura-Teto Constitution) –which she called the Transition PEC, which, according to her, guaranteed “essential programs that had been cut in the last government”.

VACCINATION AND COVID

The minister also commented on the historical adherence of Brazilians to vaccination campaigns and the current low coverage. According to Trindade, one of the priority goals of the Ministry of Health right now is to “work with the broad recovery of vaccine coverage”.

“We have a 50-year tradition of the National Immunization Program. We already had coverage of polio, measles, in the range of 90% and today this coverage does not reach 70%, for example. With the ministry team and an entire government, I defined the idea of ​​a national movement for vaccination”he stated.

For this reason, the management of the Ministry of Health during the command of the former president of Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) transformed the PNI (National Immunization Program) into a department in the area. “I don’t have a magic formula, but I believe that making this is not a Ministry of Health campaign, but a movement of the whole society”he declared.

Regarding vaccination against covid-19, the Minister of Health said that the government is studying the frequency of the vaccine for the disease, which has yet to be defined. She also informed that, starting in February, the government will launch a reinforcement campaign for the new coronavirus.

When commenting on the pandemic, Nísia Trindade defended that there was no “no opposition between health and economy”.

“People’s lives have been affected by the disease, but also by the social issues that the containment of the pandemic causes. This is an understanding we must have. Sanitary measures are required […] But also social protection. We should have had a broader program beyond Aid (Brazil)”he declared.

He also said that the pandemic “must not be forgotten”. For this, he proposed, for example, the development of a “preparedness and resilience program for future pandemics”. He also said that the creation of a memorial for the health crisis was even proposed during the transitional government.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

During the Living WheelTrindade was asked about a supposed “witch hunt” cited by an anonymous employee of the area in a message read by journalist Basilia Rodrigues. The minister denied the practice and stated that, during her term, “there is no need for a server to have an ‘ideology certificate’”.

“I will make a very categorical statement: there is no witch hunt at the Ministry of Health. Appointments were made, of secretariats, of directors, as is done in all governments, in the light of programmatic commitment and technical capacity for the positions”he said.

However, he said he found “many unstructured areas”including sectors “essentials”, such as the PNI and the mental health center. He also mentioned that the lack of data was “a constant” in the transition of government.

The Minister of Health also defended a health system in Brazil that is interdisciplinary and transversal, focused on both basic and specialized care.

“Brazil is a very complex country. We have the problem of an aging population and chronic degenerative diseases, but at the same time, we still have situations of infectious diseases, malnutrition, hunger that has returned. All this complex reality does not admit a single solution”he stated.