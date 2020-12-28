The publication of a beautiful book, Scenes, by Yannis Kokkos, sumptuously highlights the path of this complete artist (as we say of an athlete), set designer, costume designer, theater and opera director (1). In short chapters, he recounts his experiences, from childhood and adolescence in Greece, his studies at the Center dramatique de l’Est school directed by Hubert Gignoux, the primordial encounters (Vitez, de Chaillot à la Comédie -Française, Lassalle, Vinaver among many others) and the step jumped in 1987 with his first dramatic staging, until the detailed evocation, within the impressive list of his achievements of lyrical art in the world whole in the company of the greatest chefs. Vertiginous. He writes as he draws, with a lively line that goes to the essentials in the movement. It all starts with his hand, which dreams quickly on the white of the paper. He has a sense of friendship, doesn’t forget anyone. He excels in the portrait sketched with the right words (see that of Lassalle, for example). He is an artist who lays claim to craftsmanship, the taste of the material, its touch, its colors, while easily rising to abstraction, the fruit of a universal culture nourished by the Hellenic matrix.

We owe to Kokkos, over half a century, an infinity of specifically human aesthetic emotions. He willingly gives the keys. The work thus constitutes a sum of precious documents which also shed light on the exhibition devoted to him these days (even if for the time being prevented) at the National Center for Stage Costume and Scenography (2) . Catherine Treilhou-Balaudé, curator of the exhibition, specifies the spirit, before the biographical journey and the exhaustive nomenclature of the works of Kokkos, long since done in collaboration with his wife, Anne Blancard. The style is the man. Elegance and depth characterize the art of Yannis Kokkos. The space is too small for me to advance here, with gratitude, to revive personal memories linked to the scenic universes he has designed, yet I have several in mind. As for the opera, where I have not been able to follow it, from Mozart to Bério, from Puccini to Wagner, from Henze to Massenet, Verdi et tutti quanti, in Toulouse as in Beijing or in Saint Petersburg, I cannot have only regrets, but I console myself by contemplating the photographs.