BNNVARA will come in November with a new drama series about a love couple in the Rotterdam underworld. Santos can be seen every week on NPO 3 from Thursday 9 November, the broadcaster announced. All episodes can therefore be streamed immediately via NPO Plus.
Santos is about Glenn (Yannick Jozefzoon) and Yola (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing) who try to build a life together in Rotterdam. However, the two remain involved in their lives with criminal friends and family and try to break free from this. The choices they have to make are only becoming more and more complex and the consequences are getting bigger and bigger.
The series is directed by Giancarlo Sánchez, who previously directed the crime series Macro Mafia made, and Ivan Barbosa. In addition to the main characters, Romana Vrede, John Buijsman, Kiefer Zwart and Jack Wouterse are also in Santos to see. The series will premiere at the Netherlands Film Festival on Saturday 23 September. Here the series is also nominated for a Golden Calf.
