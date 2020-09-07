The Federation of Belgium introduced this Sunday that Yannick Carrasco left the focus of the choice, however clarified that It was not a medical problem, however “in line with his membership”. In accordance Voetbal24, it was Atlético who requested it, however the winger nonetheless belongs to the Chinese language Dalian, as he concluded his task, though it’s anticipated that nowadays will serve to shut the continuity of the participant within the rojiblanco staff.

The footballer has reiterated his intention to proceed and, as already reported by AS, Atlético’s thought is to maintain it in property till 2024. Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach, has given the go-ahead to this well timed launch of his footballer. Carrasco began (performed 57 ‘) within the triumph of his staff in Denmark (0-2) and confirmed on the left wing the identical good emotions of the ultimate stretch of the final educational yr: quick, with overflow, with persona …

If the negotiations go as Atlético expects, the winger will quickly be the second signing for 2020-21, after Grbic, and he’ll be capable to be part of the group, even perhaps in Los Angeles de San Rafael. Simeone trusts him and Carrasco earned continuity.