Barcelona wants to end his time with Memphis Depay, the player is also pushing to continue his career in another destination where he can add minutes. The reality is that of the 6 offenders that the culé team has in the squad, the Dutch ‘León’ is the player who has the fewest minutes and who least convinces Xavi, therefore, it seems that the best thing is to put an end to this society in the winter market.
At the moment Memphis, through his agent, has ruled out the option of going to Inter Milan and in the mind of the former Manchester United striker is continuing his career within Atlético de Madrid, a club with which, according to various sources, he already has an agreement. until 2025, however, Barcelona will only carry out the transfer through an exchange where they ask for the signature of Ferreira Carrasco and the reality is that the Belgian footballer is happy with this option.
According to information from Sport, the Belgian footballer has already been notified of Barcelona’s interest in his services and would be pressing the Atlético de Madrid board to continue his career with Xavi’s team, as he prefers to join the Blaugrana squad to continue within the bad inertia of Simeone’s team. The position of the Ciudad Condal team is clear, they are willing to welcome him into the team, but it is in their hands to convince the colchoneros, what is a fact is that Barcelona will not let Memphis go if they do not welcome Carrasco.
#Yannick #Carrasco #pushes #leave #Atlético #sign #LaLiga #Santander #team
Leave a Reply