YANNC achieved total success with his song “Keep dancing for me” with the collaboration of Eladio Carrion, Myke Towers, Brray and Darkiel. His track has garnered over 155 million streams since its release.

“The success of this single has surprised us. I think It is the result of a constant, professional work and above all that we have put all the desire so that it is to the liking of our followers”, informed YANNC very excited.

“There are millions of people who have listened to and danced to our song, this is a source of pride and a response to all the passion that we put into each job. We are going for more, we are very motivated”, specified the talented YANNC.

“Keep dancing me” is the most danced song in recent months and is on the playlists ‘Perrear y Llorar’, ‘Reggaeton Rewind’, ‘Perreo Viral’, ‘This is Myke Towers’ and ‘This is Eladio Carrion’ on the music platform, Spotify. But that’s not all, in the YouTube application, the song has more than 155 million views, being the favorite of the international public.

He also said that he is already working on other productions in the short term, which will have the participation of international talents that will cause a great sensation in the musical field.

YANNC currently works with renowned record companies located in Miami and California. In addition, with outstanding clients in the world such as Ozuna and Myke Towers with the most recognized songs of the urban genre with these artists, which are “Única” Ozuna, “Mi Niña” Wisin FT. Myke Towers, “Ram Pam Pam” Natti Natasha FT Becky G, “La Playa” Myke Towers, “Sigue Bailandame” YANNC, Eladio Carrion, Brray, Myke towers, Darkiel and “Doesn’t want to fall in love” with Ozuna.

So far, the musician already has more than 1 million monthly listeners and around 45 thousand followers on his Spotify profile. “Keep dancing for me.”