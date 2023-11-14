At the great start to the Nerazzurri season there are also the gloves of Yann Sommer. The Swiss goalkeeper, one of the protagonists of league leaders Inter, has played 16 matches so far, conceding 8 goals and above all finishing with 10 clean sheets. Born on 17 December 1988 in Morges, on Lake Geneva, after years in Switzerland – between Grasshoppers and Basel – Sommer defended the door of the Borussia Monchengladbach. In January he was then purchased by Bayern to replace the injured Neuer and with the Bavarians he won the last Bundesliga. In the summer, the move to Milan.