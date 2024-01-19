The extraordinary potential and enormous risks of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) revolution have been a major focus of discussions at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos. Nick Clegg and Yann LeCun, president of Global Affairs and chief AI scientist at Meta, have expressed their views on this matter in a meeting with journalists from five international media, including EL PAÍS.

Meta, Facebook's parent company, is one of the leading companies in the revolution. It is because of its notable capacity in this specific sector, and it is because it goes hand in hand with the enormous power granted by the control of its gigantic social platform, whose management has led to serious criticism and accusations in recent years, among other things, for its impact on democracy.

In the conversation, LeCun emphasizes that “contrary to what you may hear from some people, there is no design for a system that reaches human intelligence.” The expert believes that “asking for regulations out of fear of superhuman intelligence is like asking for regulation of transatlantic flights at a speed close to the speed of sound in 1925. This is not around the corner; “It is going to take a long time, with systems that we do not yet know,” he says, and that is why he believes that it is premature to legislate considering the risk that they could leave human control. The EU passed the world's first legislation on AI in December, and other places, such as the US and the UK, are also working on specific laws to control this technology.

Clegg, for his part, urges legislators around the world who deal with the matter to regulate products, but not research and development. “The only reason you might think it would be useful to regulate research and development is because you believe in this fantasy that AI systems can take over the world, or are inherently dangerous,” says Clegg, who is a former British deputy prime minister. and leader of the liberal democratic party of that country.

The two are satisfied that, after a period of some commotion after the appearance of ChatGPT, the public debate has moved away from apocalyptic hypotheses and has been focusing on more concrete issues and current challenges such as disinformation, copyright , access to technology.

The state of technology

“These systems are intelligent in a relatively narrow domain in which they have been trained. They master the language and that makes us think that they are intelligent, but they are not that intelligent,” explains LeCun. “And we do not have the capacity to simply grow in scale and evolve them with more data, with larger computers, and in that way reach human intelligence. That is not going to happen. What is going to happen is that we are going to have to discover new technologies, new architectures of these systems,” the scientist clarifies.

The expert explains that it will be necessary to develop new forms of AI systems “that would allow these systems, first of all, to understand the physical world, which they cannot do at the moment. Remember, which they also cannot do at the moment. Reason and plan, something they cannot do at the moment either. And when we discover how to build machines that understand the world, remember, plan and reason, we will have a path to human intelligence,” continues LeCun, born in France. In more than one debate and speech at Davos, the paradox has been mentioned that Europe has very notable human capital in this sector, but not leading companies on a global scale.

“This is not around the corner,” insists LeCun. The scientist believes that this path “will take a long time; years, if not decades. It's going to require new scientific advances that we don't know about. So it is worth asking why people who are not scientists say this, since they are not the ones who are in the trenches trying to make it work. The expert explains that, right now, we have systems that can pass the bar exam, but we do not have systems that can clean the table and throw it in the trash.” It's not because we can't build a robot. It's because we can't make them smart enough. So obviously, we are missing something big before we can achieve the kind of intelligence that we see, not only in humans, but also in animals. I would be glad that at the end of my career [tiene 63 años] “we would have systems as intelligent as a cat or something similar,” he points out.

The state of regulation

The debate on how to regulate this technology in its current state and with nearby development possibilities has been one of the key issues at the annual Davos forum. The legislation being introduced in the EU, in many ways pioneering, has been one of the main focuses of attention.

When asked about this, Clegg, who was a MEP and is a convinced pro-European, avoids making a definitive statement on the matter, but launches barbs at the Union. “It is still a work in progress. It's a very classic EU thing. There is fanfare, it is said that something has been agreed upon, but in reality it is work that is not finished. We will study it closely when it is complete and published, I think the devil will really be in the details,” says Meta's president of Global Affairs.

“For example, when it comes to data transparency in these models, everyone agrees,” Clegg continues. “But what level of transparency? Is it the data sets? Is this individual data? Or, for example, in copyright. Copyright legislation already exists in the EU. Are you just going to limit yourself to that? Or is a new specific layer finally going to be added? When these models are trained, a huge amount of data is devoured. Labeling every bit of data for intellectual property reasons is extraordinarily complex. So I think the devil is in the details. We will study it.”

From there, criticism arises. “Personally, as a passionate European, I sometimes get a little frustrated that in Brussels they seem to pride themselves on being the first to legislate, rather than on whether the legislation is good or not. It must be remembered that this EU Artificial Intelligence Law was initially proposed by the European Commission three and a half years ago, before the whole generative AI thing broke out. [como ChatGPT]. And then they tried to adapt it through a series of amendments, provisions to try to capture the latest evolution of technology. “It is a rather clumsy way of legislating, an adaptation, for something as important as generative AI.”

The debate between establishing protections and avoiding hindering development generates strong tensions, within politics, and between politics and the private sector. In that subtle line that legislators have to draw, an incalculable value is at stake: productivity, jobs, capabilities that will define the geopolitical balance of power.

Clegg touches that nerve. “I know that France and Germany, Italy in particular, have been, I think, sensibly asking MEPs and the European Commission to be very careful not to include in the legislation something that would really hamper European competitiveness. Because of the ten largest companies in the world, none are European.” On the other hand, a group of experts called on the EU, in an open letter published by EL PAÍS, for even stronger legislation “to protect the rights of citizens and innovation.”

Optimism and prudence

Beneath this enormous pulse of power, a technology advances that, although it is not close to fully reaching human or superhuman levels, has already entered our lives with extraordinary force.

“AI amplifies the corrective capacity of human intelligence. There is a future where all of our interactions with the digital world will be mediated by an AI system,” says LeCun. “What that means is that, at some point, those AI systems will be smarter than us in certain areas, in fact in some they already are, and maybe smarter than us in all areas at some point. And what that means is that we're going to have assistants with us at all times, who are smarter than us. Should we feel threatened by this? Or should we feel strengthened? I think we should feel strengthened.”

Throughout the interview, LeCun introduces several elements of cautious optimism. “If you think about the effect this could have on society in the long term, it could have a similar effect to the invention of the printing press. So basically creating a new Renaissance where you can be smarter is inherently good. Now, of course, there are risks. And the technology must be deployed responsibly, so that the benefits are maximized and the risks are mitigated or minimized.”

