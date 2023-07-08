Feyenoord started the preparation for the season with a 3-1 win against PEC Zwolle. Yankuba Minteh immediately showed himself, but the national champion also wants to get a famous winger and Luka Ivanusec from Dinamo Zagreb is currently the main candidate.

Trainer Arne Slot saw almost all his internationals return to the club, but the Feyenoord trainer did not let them play in the exhibition match against PEC Zwolle. On the field of VV Smitshoek near Rotterdam, the public was still looking for players who will soon play a significant role in the competition.

Javairo Dilrosun, Igor Paixao, Ezequiel Bullaude, Danilo, Marcus Pedersen, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, purchase Thomas van den Belt, Antoni Milambo, Mike Kleijn, Ramon Hendriks and keeper Timon Wellenreuther came into action before the break. After the break, it was mainly young players that Slot had to show how far they have come this summer. That also included Yankuba Minteh, hired from Newcastle United. The right striker from Gambia showed to be lightning fast and to have a passing action. Moreover, he gave teammates Nesto Groen and Leo Sauer great opportunities with flashy actions. Besides, he has guts. When Jaden Slory was put down, the African wanted to take care of the penalty kick awarded by Joey Kooij. Naoufal Bannis had the ball, Minteh asked for it and after a signal from the bank, the mercenary was allowed to aim and print: 3-1.

Arne Slot gives instructions. © Pro Shots / Kay Int Veen



Still, Slot and director Dennis te Kloese are looking for an extra winger. The Croatian Luka Ivanusec is a serious candidate. The player who played with Croatia against the Orange squad in the semi-finals of the Nations League last month, turned out to be perfectly capable of playing at Dinamo Zagreb as an attacking midfielder and as a left striker. Because the chance that mercenary Sebastian Szymanski will not return to De Kuip is high, Ivanusec is a logical target for Slot. Feyenoord took a 2-0 lead before the break through Danilo and Bullaude. PEC did something back after the break when striker Apostolos Velios headed in. At the club of chairman Simon Kelder, the more than 2500 spectators were also looking forward to the end due to the heat. Feyenoord will return to the amateur club twice more to play against Club Brugge and Union St. Gilles. Then internationals will have returned. Slot saw that Thomas van den Belt could easily join and must have seen Minteh's potential. The latter has no influence on the coach's wish to attract a renowned winger. Whether Dinamo Zagreb will accept the first million-dollar bid from De Kuip remains to be seen.

