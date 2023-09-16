Anastasia Yankova defeated Chinese Yan Yuxin after three rounds as part of the REN TV Fight Club in Elista. Broadcast on the night of September 16 REN TV channel.

It is noted that at first Yankova was brighter and angrier than her opponent, but soon Yan Yuxin, holding back the initial onslaught, began to carry out counterattacks.

The Chinese woman was able to seize the initiative in the middle of the fight and began to work as number one. However, “Russian Valkyrie” carried out more diverse combinations. At the end of the match, both athletes rushed to achieve the desired result. As a result, the judges unanimously decided to name Yankova the winner.

On September 15, Chinese woman Yan Yuxin shared with Izvestia correspondent Oleg Baryshev that she was ready to fight with Russian Anastasia Yankova.

Earlier, on September 13, Anastasia Yankova noted that a duel of glances was enough for her to assess the size and aim, as well as draw up a psychological portrait of her rival Yan Yuxin. At the same time, the Chinese woman, in the hope of lulling her opponent’s vigilance, said that she did not think much about her, but emphasized that she would do everything possible in the ring.

At the same time, 32-year-old Yankova said that she had achieved a balance between age and fitness and was in ideal condition. The Russian will meet Yan Yuxin after a five-year break.

Back in August, boxer Dmitry Kudryashov, in a series of forecasts for the outcome of the tournament’s fights, noted that her opponent Yankova had one defeat in 14 fights, which says a lot. “We will root for Nastya, but we don’t expect an easy ride,” the boxer noted then.

A kickboxing tournament as part of the REN TV Fight Club is taking place in Elista. The meeting in the ring between Russian kickboxer Vladimir Mineev and MMA fighter from Brazil Rafael Carvalho will be the main event of the evening.

