Yankee football | The substitute does his co-worker’s work for almost 99 percent less salary

NFL salary king Joe Burrow Earns $55 million per season. He got hurt and now Jake Browning is doing his job for $750,000.

Washington

Would you agree to take your colleague’s job at your current salary if he had been paid 73 times for it?

Jake Browning agreed. In fact, he had been waiting for that very opportunity at the same job for over two years.

The seam opened due to the misfortune of the other, as is typical in their field.

Colleague Joe Burrow broke his wrist.

Burrow and Browning are players for the NFL team Cincinnati Bengals. Both are quarterbacks. It is the most important role in American football, as all offensive patterns start from the hands of the quarterback.

However, it only takes one man.

Burrow, 26, is a red-hot golden boy, Heisman Award winner for best college player and No. 1 overall pick in 2020. “Joe Cool”, as he is called due to his cool head, has led his team to new prosperity after decades of floundering.

Browning, 27, is an unidentified alternate.

Or so it was.

On the away field In Baltimore on November 16, superstar Burrow scored a touchdown, or a six-point goal, when at the same moment his wrist clicked. He grimaced in pain and sank into a crouch.

After a while on the side of the field, he tested his hand with a light practice throw and cursed loudly in front of the TV cameras after realizing the truth: broken, broken.

The wrist ligament of the right hand, i.e. the throwing hand, was torn, even though there was no contact with other players in the situation of the injury.

After the game, the Bengals announced that Burrow’s season was over, even though the regular season was only a little over halfway through and the team was in a tight spot in the playoff hunt.

“ Browning’s annual salary is $750,000. That’s the minimum set by the NFL and just 1.36 percent of Burrow’s salary.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow bent over in pain after injuring his right wrist in Baltimore on Nov. 16.

In the middle of the game, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning dodged the grip of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen.

It was a rare expensive click.

Signed by Burrow in September contract of employment is the richest in NFL history. His average annual salary is $55 million.

Burrow also sets a record when watching his successor from the stands. His five-year, $275 million contract guarantees more than $219 million in total revenue regardless of whether he plays and how the team does.

When Browning replaced Burrow in the middle of the game in Baltimore, he caught the first throws of his more than four-year professional career and passed for the first touchdown. (He had been able to take the field in the season opener at Cleveland in September, but then his only pass attempt had failed.)

Last Sunday, Browning was in the starting lineup for the first time. He threw for a touchdown and had a better completion percentage than Burrow averaged this season, but the Bengals lost at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers 10-16.

“ Jake Browning’s journey to the limelight has been long and unlikely.

Jake Browning ran through the smokescreen for the first game of his professional career as the starting quarterback in Cincinnati last Sunday.

Injured Joe Burrow was in civilian clothes during the Cincinnati Bengals’ home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday.

Jake Browning looked for a throw under pressure against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The big ones pay gaps are nothing new in professional sports. The best earn many times more than regular players, almost regardless of the sport.

For example, the attraction of the MLS soccer league Lionel Messi weather over $20 million per season (and many times that from their commercial contracts). Finland’s national team berth Robert Taylor earns more than 300,000 dollars per season alongside Messi at Inter Miami. The relative salary difference is therefore the same as that of Burrow and Browning.

Lauri Markkanen Make money in the basketball NBA, more than 17 million dollars per season – and if everything goes well, in a couple of years even 49 million dollars. The number one center of his team Utah Jazz by Walker Kessler annual salary is $2.8 million.

The most important ones however, player injuries are felt differently in different sports.

If Messi were to get injured, Taylor or anyone else would not step directly into his shoes. No one else can take on his role. Inter Miami would set the pieces of their game plan completely new from the beginning.

About the same is true for basketball. When Markkanen recently suffered a hamstring problem, the responsibility was shared among more teammates than usual.

In American football, the dynamic is different. The quarterback is replaced by another quarterback.

The Bengals will play the rest of the season with an emphasis on the strengths of their wide receivers, but everything starts with Browning. His responsibility is the greatest, even though the pay is the worst.

“ “In a way, you have to hope that the other one would be miserable.”

Browning’s the journey to the limelight has been long and unlikely. He graduated from the University of Washington in 2019, but did not make the 254 picks in the NFL draft that year.

The Minnesota Vikings signed Browning as a free agent to their practice squad. He spent two seasons there, but usually didn’t fit into the 53-man lineup and didn’t get on the field even once. The Vikings placed him on the transfer list twice, but no team picked him up from there.

The Athletic website told, that in the fall of 2021, Browning had already decided to switch from playing to coaching at Oregon State University when the Bengals offered him a tryout contract in their practice ring. His position in Cincinnati was thus initially similar to that in Minnesota.

Browning was also placed on the transfer list by the Bengals last year and offers were made for him, but the Bengals made the same offer as the others because they wanted to keep a dedicated and experienced guy in their practice ring. Browning also wanted to stay. His vision and work ethic were appreciated, and he got on well with Burrow.

Then a lot of things happened in just a few months.

Burrow’s former deputy Brandon Allen moved to the San Francisco 49ers this season, and Browning won the championship by Trevor Siemian in a duel for the new backup quarterback position.

And now, with Burrow’s injury, Browning is number one.

“It’s the most frustrating thing that one’s own screens don’t matter, but someone else has to lose their place. You kind of have to hope the other one is miserable,” Browning said at the press conference.

“Some people may feel that they are entitled to the deputy’s place, but I have had to earn it, have had to fight. Here I am now, so let’s go!”

Bengals could try to get a more famous replacement, but for example USA Today evaluate, that no obvious improvements over the Browning are available for this emergency. In addition, the management level seems to value the competence of the inner circle.

Browning has experience in the quarterback role also from the Bengals’ practice games before this and last season.

“This is not a situation where I would show up on Tuesday and play on Sunday. I feel this attack,” Browning said in an interview on the Bengals’ website.

Jake Browning made a pass at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burrow’s under his leadership, the Bengals reached the Super Bowl, i.e. the NFL finals, in the second season and the AFC finals of their own conference last season, although before that they did not win a single playoff game for 32 years.

Now getting to the playoffs is starting to look unlikely. The Bengals have lost three games in a row and six of 11 games overall. It is in last place in the AFC North division.

The poor results of the first rounds were explained by Burrow’s previous calf problem, despite which he played semi-fit.

The ending depends on Browning’s success. Hardly anyone believes that. Most people’s eyes have turned with favor to next season.

On the other hand: it seemed even more unlikely that Browning would ever become the NFL’s leading quarterback.

Browning has not publicly commented on the cheeky wage inequality. It’s certainly not uppermost in his mind when he’s enjoying the realization of his dream.

“I’m close with Joe and it’s sad to see him out,” Browning said for reporters in the dressing room.

“I’m still not going to hide that I’m excited about this opportunity.”

