Yanis Varoufakis assaulted in an anarchist neighborhood of Athens

Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis was attacked by a group of unknown men outside a restaurant in the anarchic neighborhood of Exarchia in Athens.

Shot in the face, Varoufakis was rushed to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured nasal cavity.

According to the site Efimerida ton Syntaktonwho first broke the news, Varoufakis was at dinner with a group of supporters of his movement, Mera25, when the attackers allegedly shouted at him: “Come out you bastard who signed the memorandums”, the economic agreements signed by Greece with the IMF , EU and ECB after the serious financial crisis of 2010.

The former Greek minister left the room to try to talk to the protesters, who then attacked him.

On social media Mera25 defined the attack as a “brazen fascist attack by provocative bullies”, while the spokesman of the Greek executive declared: “In our democracy there is no room for arrogance and there is no tolerance for any form of violence. The Greek police will do whatever it takes to bring those responsible to justice.”

Already in 2015, Varoufakis had suffered a similar attack also in the Exarchia neighborhood, where the headquarters of the anarchist movements in Athens are located.