The transfer of Yanis Tenerife is not going as expected and they are looking for a change of scenery that can guarantee minutes for the forward, who is 19 years old. In it Betis They are worried about his situation given that he is one of the players who was expected to see an increase in market value with his move to LaLiga Hypermotion, but the experience is being negative. To date, Yanis has only been able to play 321 minutes spread over nine games (seven in the league and two in the Cup) in which he has only given two assists and has not managed to score a goal in the ranks of the second division bottom team. Tenerife, in addition, has already let him know that it is opening the doors to a way out.

Betis trusted that Yanis could take advantage of the experience of the loan as he did Raúl García de Haro at Mirandés in the 2023-24 campaign but it is not going well at all and that is why now the European under-19 champion is looking for a new destination.

It happens that in Tenerife there have been notable changes in the structure by changing the sports management and dismissing Pepe Mel as a coach. Yanis did not count for much for the Madrid native but he is considered a signing from the previous stage and, according to what has been communicated to the footballer himself, it does not seem that he will have more opportunities with Álvaro Cervera, which has activated the process of his Search for a new destination.

In this sense, several Second Division teams have appeared interested in Yanis’ services, among them Albaceteas Cazurreando announces. The La Mancha team wants to have this nine with a good physique who stood out greatly in the Betis Honor Division youth team and was key along with Jesús Rodríguez in the promotion of Betis Deportivo to Primera RFEF.









Yanis’ loan from Betis to Tenerife was for one season and included a 50 percent purchase obligation of his rights in exchange for 1.5 million euros in the event of promotion, something practically ruled out considering the island club’s qualifying situation, and Betis could buy him back for around four. At the same time, Tenerife had the possibility of keeping Yanis on loan for another year. However, this optimistic framework with the footballer’s performance is not being fulfilled and at this time the parties are looking for a solution for the young player’s future.