After what was an unusual, eventful and complicated year, Yanina Latorre He decided to start 2021 by taking a well-deserved vacation with his whole family, in Miami. The panelist from Morning angels (El Trece, at 11 o’clock) She also went accompanied by her mother, Dora, who took advantage of the fact that in the United States they applied the vaccine against coronavirus, free of charge, and received the first dose. Yanina’s joy and excitement!

The media reported the entire journey through their Instagram stories. Very excited, she related how a faithful follower of her and her daughter Lola told her that they were giving the vaccine Pfizer, free of charge, for over 65s. Then, Yanina did not hesitate: she contacted this person, who did all the procedures online and managed the vaccination plan for Dora.

“I am again excited and happy for my mother. There is an organization, an education, everyone vaccinating. Hopefully this happens quickly in Buenos Aires,” Diego Latorre’s wife wrote on her social networks and shared a video of the emotional moment in which her mother received the covid vaccine. “I want to tell you some news. Here you are vaccinated. They are giving the Pfizer to over 65 years. I take my vaccinated mom to Buenos Aires. Isn’t it cool?“, he transmitted to his followers.

Then, without getting out of the car and wearing a mask, he shared the video of the exact moment his mother received the injection. “Dora vaccinated. It was exciting! We saved her life!”, Yani expressed, between tears.

This Friday, the panelist spoke by phone from Miami with Ángel de Brito in LAM and conveyed her tranquility and happiness for her mother’s well-being and health: “Dorá is happy, but calm. I’m the one who gets excited. I do not know if she is aware that for me it was a unique moment. We suffered the whole year: you saw that the chinstrap was always the case, the older adults. I have this fantasy that if Mom catches Covid, she dies. Because it happened to my friends. So I feel like I helped save his life, at least in this situation. All I wanted is for her to be vaccinated, because the only thing that matters to me in life is Dora. “

Moved by the event she experienced and the unexpectedness of the matter, she was deluded that in Argentina these organizational paths are taken to have a firmer vaccination plan. And he expressed his wish: “We are so far away in Buenos Aires from what is happening here in Miami. We are so far away from that. Think that we are foreigners and just for being on American soil on vacation, they vaccinate you. They do not want older adults to are contagious, they are totally effective … “.

Yanina Latorre with her mother, Dora.

In more detail, he told how he found out about the possibility of vaccinating his mother while vacationing on the beaches of Miami: “It was not in my plans to get vaccinated, but I found out there that there were possibilities that doses greater than 65 years old. Mom got the Pfizer vaccine. A girl wrote to me to send a cake to Lola and that she loved my family and she informed me that the vaccine was released for older adults. I told her at the time, give her, but I didn’t think it was going to happen. It’s not easy to take the turn. We spent a whole day to get it out through the page, but finally it was carried out and everything went well. “

Then, Yanina stressed that now she will have to extend her trip in Florida, since her mother has to apply a second mandatory dose on January 28: “Now that I vaccinated Mom, I have to wait 21 days to give her the second dose. So I will stay one more week in Miami. The incredible thing is that mom already has the dose reserved and that is a peace of mind. They don’t end here, they have everything organized … “.

Days ago, when she said that she would travel to Miami with her mother to vaccinate her, Yanina aroused a cataract of criticism among her followers. However, as Clarín was able to find out, a dozen Argentines already have their turn and tickets to travel to Miami during the month of January. Among them, the lawyer Ana Rosenfeld, who has already given the first dose.