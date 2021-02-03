Yanina Latorre He was enjoying his vacations, together with his family, on the beaches of Miami after an arduous working year, but the return to Argentina was not as expected: flight canceled and concern.

Her husband, the former footballer and sportscaster Diego Latorre He returned to the country with his two children, so the “Angelita” was grounding in the North American country alone.

“Is it so canceling a lot of flightsThere are people who are here who have already been rescheduled for 15 days, everything is very complex“, affirmed the media in Morning angels (El Trece, Monday to Friday at 11) ,, program where he works as a panelist.

The controversial panelist was shown worried for a major issue during his stay in Miami: “I’ve been living in dollars for a monthIt is dramatic, “emphasized the blonde.

When asked about the cancellation of the flight, Yanina affirmed that it is not a problem of the United States, but that the problem is of our country.

“The reassignment of flights is an Argentine issue. Here tourists continue to receive them. I think that in Argentina and Chile they don’t want people to travel. When you sign an affidavit, you take care that if you cannot return and the borders are closed, you get stranded outside and it’s your problem. The return is complicated, “he completed.