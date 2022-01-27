After the return from the Christmas holidays, yangel herrera he stayedor outside the list of summoned to visit Mestallathat match on December 31, Espanyol’s last victory in LaLiga. “He has no options, he is still not training. He is a player who was in good condition before Christmas, but it did not come well and we have not been able to count on him until now. I don’t dare to say when he will be fine”, commented Vicente Moreno before the last game against Betis.

Herrera suffers an injury between the soleus and the calf that has separated him from the playing fields for a month and without a return date yet, a micro-tear that requires care at the time of recovery. It is the second setback of a fateful season after the minimal fracture of the anterior lip of the distal end of the right tibia that took place on June 19 and that kept three months on the Nursing.

blacksmith, player called to give a quality jump to the center of the field, it premiered on matchday 10 against Elche (2-2), and the following two months he has played nine encounters, six of them headline. The footballer has participated 28% of the minutes and was decisive against Real Sociedad at the RCDE Stadium, a game that the Blue and Whites won with a 1-0 goal from the Venezuelan. With him as the ownerin the six games played Espanyol has followed the trend of the first round: three wins as local and three defeats of visitor.

“Yangel Herrera plays as ‘8’ and ’10’, but his start is as ‘6’. As we know him, we believe that can give us a lot and it has evolved towards the players we have in that position”, commented Francisco Rufete, sports director, in the presentation of a footballer who Contract ends June 30. and that for the moment still it will stay low for at least a few weeks. The footballer has not been able to demonstrate that differential aspect at the moment. Injuries have played against him.

