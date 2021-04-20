Yangel Herrera has been another of the outstanding players in this EuroGranada who lives his best moments in 90 years of history. He has proven to be a very effective off-road midfielder in the air and on goal. He has managed to score five in the Europa League and another three in the League. Eight in total, which is not bad at all.

The Venezuelan repeated assignment at Granada after renewing with Manchester City until 2024. The Granada team has a purchase option valued at 20 million euros. An unaffordable outlay, and more so in times of a pandemic, which will not prevent the Los Cármenes entity from doing everything possible so that it stays at least another season.

Valencia tried his signing last summer and in fact the player came to travel to the capital of Turia. In reality, Manchester City tried to include him in the purchase of Ferran Torres, which cost 25 million euros plus another 12 in different variables and objectives. And he valued Yangel at 15 million euros. By not having the operation, the footballer agreed to repeat a fruitful experience in Granada and the result could not be more satisfactory.

The Valencian team keeps him on their radar. In addition, in Valencia there is still much talk about the interest of this team in Diego Martínez, who still has not made a statement about his continuity, or not, in the Granada club. That point is very interesting because, somehow, it links the future of Yangel Herrera to that of the coach.