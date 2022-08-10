His fortune has for years been the center of headlines, commentary and calculations beyond China.

And it is that Yang Huiyan, only 41 years old, is not only the woman with the greatest fortune in that country, but also the richest in all of Asia.

Ever since he inherited a real estate empire from his father more than a decade ago, his wealth has continued to grow. But things have changed in 2022: in the last year, she has suffered a real debacle.

According to calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Yang saw his net worth plummet. by more than 52% in the last year.

In 2021, Bloomberg estimated the businesswoman’s fortune at about $33.9 billion, which fell to about $16.1 billion in last July’s estimates.

Economic analysts have seen it not only as a gloomy sign of the state of China’s real estate market, but also as a major warning about the future of the world’s second-largest economy.

And it is that the country’s real estate sector has presented serious problems with the fall in housing prices, the decrease in buyer demand and a debt default crisis that has affected some large developers since 2020.

The situation has reached such a point that even some banks have run out of cash, which has caused protests in some cities of the Asian country.

And while Yang remains the richest woman in Asia, her position has begun to falter.

According to Bloomberg, she is followed by the chemical fiber businesswoman Fan Hongweiwho has assets also valued at about US$16 billion.

But who is Yang Huiyan and how did he achieve one of the greatest fortunes in the world?

the heiress

Born in 1981 in Shuntak, a district of the city of Foshan, in the province of Canton, in southern China, Yang is the daughter of one of the richest men in the Asian country: yang guqiang.

Raised in one of the most powerful families in China, she had an excellent education and was sent to the United States during her youth. She graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences from The Ohio State University.

After his return to China, he inherited from his father in 2007 the majority of the shares of Country Garden Holdingsthe largest real estate developer by sales in China.

Founded in 1992 in Guangzhou, Country Garden Holdings became a success after its IPO in Hong Kong and raised about $1.6 billion, about the same as Google after its 2004 US IPO.

Though known for staying out of the public eye and leading a low-key life, Yang is the center of numerous headlines both inside and outside of China.

One of the most notorious cases occurred in 2018, when the leak of legal documents known as “The Cyprus Papers”, showed that he had obtained Cypriot citizenship in 2018, despite the fact that China does not recognize dual nationality.

Problems

Chinese market scholars have described Yang as a creative woman with an eye for business.

In June of last year, the International Hospitality Institute recognized her in its ranking of the most powerful people in the global hospitality industry.

However, his business was beginning to show signs of weakness by then.

And it is that the situation of the real estate market in the country has become more complicated since 2020, not only because of the coronavirus pandemic, but also because the Chinese authorities tried to put a stop to excessive indebtedness in the real estate sector.

This left large construction companies exposed to a battle to make payments and forced them to renegotiate with their creditors.

The crisis worsened when EvergrandeChina’s most indebted real estate company, defaulted on its dollar bonds at the end of 2021 after months of liquidity problems.

In the wake of that and so far this year, several other major developers, including Kaisa and Shimao Group, have also sought protection from creditors.

The crisis has worsened in recent weeks, after a “buyers’ strike” was reported, after thousands of people stopped paying their mortgages in advance due to delays in the beginning of the works for the construction of the households.

All this has led to country gardenwhich remained afloat in the early days of the pandemic, also faced a liquidity problem, to the point that last July it had to sell shares at a discount of almost 13% to raise funds.

And the long-term picture doesn’t look rosy for Yang, his fortune and the firm he represents.

In a report last July, the S&P risk rating agency estimated that China property sales could drop by a third this year due to mortgage strikes.

Meanwhile, Capital Economics, an independent economic research firm based in London, predicted that “without sales, many more developers will collapse, which is a financial and economic threat” to China.

