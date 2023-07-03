There is no doubt that yanet garcia She is one of the most beloved and acclaimed female figures on Mexican television, since her beauty, charisma, and enviable physique made her the public’s favorite, although now she is the favorite of the entire Internet.

Recently, the influencer also managed to capture all eyes after her most recent publication on Instagram where she is seen posing on her back with a enviable body which earned him thousands of positive comments.

Yanet García gladly showed off her “Body goals” with a tiny swimsuit that left nothing to the imagination, making everyone fall at her feet and in a matter of hours she exceeded the number of likes compared to her other photos.

The Monterrey model took advantage of all the attention to share with her followers her exercise routine for this summer, a completely renewed one to increase the size of the buttocks and legs, and strengthen the arms and abdomen, a perfect exercise package for wearing a swimsuit.

Yanet García with a summer ‘body goals’ steals all eyes

In addition to his success in televisionYanet added successes with her debut in onlyfans, becoming the most consumed Mexican on the platform. In the same way, he has tried his luck as instructor and he has done very well, because everyone wants that physical impact.

