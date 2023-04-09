The Mexican yanet garcia She continues to show her beauty on social networks where she has become a sensation due to her sensuality shown in each of her publications, as well as sharing part of her work in the modeling world.

Yanet García who gained great popularity on social networks after becoming known as the weather girl on the small screen, however, the Mexican has managed to exploit her talent and beauty, earning a place among her followers.

The model from Monterrey has also stolen the eyes of her followers, but not only with those she has in her networks, but also with all the Internet users who delight in her figure. In addition to the fact that she has shown on some occasions her passion for the Tigers as a whole.

Yanet García showing off her spectacular figure in a cute pink outfit/Photo: Instagram

on this occasion Garcia she left her followers speechless on social networks by showing her spectacular figure and beauty after sharing a spicy photo session in which she wore a charming lingerie set in a pink bathing suit type, revealing her best curves, reaching thousands of likes and hundreds of comments where praise was immediate.

yanet garcia He has been characterized by sharing part of his daily life on social networks, as well as aspects of his work in the world of modeling where he has been in charge of delighting his more than 14.9 million followers on Instagram.