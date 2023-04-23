Yanet Garcia, born in Monterrey, Nuevo León on November 14rose to fame as the weather girl on the local news. But it was on social networks where she gained the most popularity, captivating her audience with her beauty and physical attractiveness, and accumulating little more than 14 million 952 thousand followers on Instagram.

Although she is an expert in meteorology, her account of instagram focuses on showing her statuesque body, where She poses in skimpy bikinis and elegant lingerie. In 2013, she participated in the beauty pageant Our Beauty Nuevo León and opened his own modeling school called Yanet García Models in Monterrey. In addition, she has served as a trainer in the Elite category in the application FitPlan.

Despite his long stay in the Televisa’s “Hoy” program, yanet garcia He decided to leave the television station to focus on increasing his popularity on social networks. Currently, she is a successful host on Univision and a great fan of the UANL Tigers in Liga MX.

This is how iamyanetgarcia delights his Instagram followers

In his last post on instagram, yanet garcia lució his physique in a tremendous black swimsuit that left his huge legion of admirers breathless.