The Mexican yanet garcia continues to cause a sensation in the world of social networks where she has become a sensation for her sensuality and beauty shown in each of her publications, as well as sharing part of her work in the modeling world.

Yanet García, who a few years ago gained great popularity on social networks after becoming known as the weather girl on the small screen, however, the Mexican has managed to exploit her talent and beauty, earning a place among her followers.

The model from Monterrey has also stolen the eyes of her followers, but not only with those she has in her networks, but also with all the Internet users who delight in her figure. In addition to the fact that she has shown on some occasions her passion for all the tigers.

Yanet García showing off her beauty and charming face/@iamyanetgarcia

on this occasion Garcia She showed her beauty and charm on social networks with a photograph in which she is seen relaxed and made up prior to a photo session, while wearing a white robe, showing a different side to the one shown in the latest publications in which she showed her spectacular figure in hot bathing suits.

yanet garcia He has been characterized by sharing part of his daily life on social networks, as well as aspects of his work in the world of modeling where he has been in charge of delighting his more than 14.8 million followers on Instagram.