born a November 14th in Monterey, Nuevo LeonYanet García is remembered as the weather girl when in charge of weather report on the local news, rose to fame on the TVbut in social networks aroused the interest of the public who fell in love with his beauty and physical attractiveness.

She is an expert on meteorologyalthough his thing is to share his physical attributes in Instagramwhere it accumulates little more than 14 million 853 thousand followerswho delight in her sculptural body that generates temptation, that’s where she usually looks in tiny bikinis and elegant lingerie.

Accustomed to the cameras and reflectors, in 2013 she was part of the beauty contest Our Beauty Nuevo Leonbut opened her own modeling school in the Sultan of the North with the name Yanet Garcia Models. She has also served as a trainer in the Elite category on the FitPlan app.

This is how she delights her Instagram followers iamyanetgarcia

We recommend you read

But his departure from Televisa was because he wanted to increase his popularity in the social networksdespite his long stay in the program “Today” where it was consolidated until 2019, became a successful host in Univision; however, the also fan of the Liga MX Tigers He is very famous on social media.

On this occasion he surprised locals and strangers alike by posing with a flirtatious red swimsuitwho left his legion of followers breathless in Instagramwhile appearing from behind showing his sculpted silhouette.