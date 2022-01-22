Mexico. The statuesque Yanet García, 31 years old, does it again on the Internet, now after publishing a new video in which poses with transparent underwear and looks seductive.

Yanet García, originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, again captivates her millions of followers on networks after showing herself in a white baby doll with transparencies and mischievously models it.

The video in which Yanet poses in transparent clothing already has more than 240,000 heart-shaped reactions and nearly 2 million views, making it one of the most successful that she has published lately.

Yanet is used to uploading exclusive content daily to her networks and also to her OnlyFans page, where she has attracted attention since she did it for the first time.

No doubt Yanet does well with the nickname “The perfect woman”, which his fans have put on him, and he shows it at every opportunity since in addition to showing off his youth he also always shows his statuesque figure.

In this recent publication, she shows off her shapely figure and leaves her fans “with a square eye” who follow her not only in Mexico through the networks, but also in many places in the USA and other countries.

Garcia has about 14.5 million followers and they are fascinated every time they see her modeling in skimpy outfits; every swimsuit she puts on suits her perfectly and she looks like a goddess.

Yanet García has spent the last months of her life living in New York, for work reasons, but she has also dedicated herself to visiting each emblematic place in said American city and each image has also been shared on her networks.

Read more: Ludwika Paleta shares a touching image with her three children

And Yanet García continues successfully on her OnlyFans page, and if you want to subscribe you would have to pay a cost of $20 dollars, and for that amount you will have the right to see exclusive content from the fitness girl.