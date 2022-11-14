Yanet Garcia is in long tablecloths, because he is celebrating his 32nd birthday Very early, he shared a photo where he is seen wearing a metallic outfit, which is a blazer, as well as short shorts with which showed off some steel legs.

For those who already know, Yanet García is a fitness woman who tries to look as sexy as possible, but also leads a healthy lifestyle, but also takes advantage of how sensual she looks to take photos, so see her with these short shorts paralyzed his fans.

As expected, the congratulations did not wait, for which they told the former weather girl everything, who unleashed the madness for the photo where she celebrates her birthday with this infarct outfit that made her shine as always, well He achieves it every time he shows off a photo.

“Happy birthday, may my Saint Juditas bless you with many more years and have the best time today”, “May God continue to bless you for many more years next to your loved ones”, “Happy birthday! God bless you with many more years of beautiful life!”, write social networks when seeing your photo.

It is worth mentioning that the model from Monterrey has always been a very calm person, so far from having a tremendous party, she prefers to be close to her loved ones or at least go on a trip, because she is too passionate about it.