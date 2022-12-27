The model recognized as The weather girl, Yanet García has the perfect sports outfits for you to exerciseand it is that in his social networks like Instagram he shares his photos where he looks spectacular when exercise.

Printed sports outfits

One of the great trends that does not go beyond fashion is that of the printed sports outfits, these are pieces that can be animal print or comic style as presumed by the actress and influencer Yanet García.

Yanet García poses majestically with the snake print In a sporty outfit of leggings and a top, with her long, wavy hair, she puts on a serious face, and in another of her popular images on social networks it is a long-sleeved black crop top and millions of tight comic prints.

Yanet García has the perfect sports outfits for you to exercise. The television presenter born in Monterrey also boasts her photo gallery where she wears a sports outfit with a floral print, sports pants and a light jacket while Yanet García looks to the horizon.

Yanet García has the perfect printed sports outfits for you to exercise. Photo: SPECIAL

Monochromatic sports outfit

One of the styles that have fascinated the most in recent times are monochrome outfits, celebrities like Kim Kardashian are one of the most recognized for wearing all the clothes of the same color, yanet garcia does not stay behind with pastel colors.

Yanet García has the perfect sports outfits for you to exercise. Lycra tights, a top as well as the most comfortable sports shoes you have are the main things to exercise, Yanet García, looks white, pink and even lilac, smiling and captured at the moment are the photos that are already famous in instagram.

Yanet García has the perfect monochrome sports outfits for you to exercise. Photo: SPECIAL

Sporty outfit with loose white blouse

The third of the sports outfit styles by Yanet García it’s all about adding a loose white blouse, just like the muscular men of the eighties. The Mexican known for having been the first model to appear on the cover of the first edition in Mexico from adult magazine Penthouse also posts her photos on Instagram.

And it is that exercising does not exactly have to become a boring habit, that is quite clear to Yanet García who loves long walks through the forest, and thus connect with her natural side, if you are going to expose yourself directly to the sun, a blouse on top of your outfit It can cover you better from the sun.

Yanet García has the perfect sports outfits for you to exercise. A cap and dark glasses complete Yanet García’s sports outfits at the exercise outsidesurprises with lycra in royal blue, leopard print and military green.