Born on November 14 in MontereyNuevo León, Yanet García is recognized when she was in charge of the weather section in the local newsachieved fame on television, but in social networks aroused the interest of the public who fell in love with her beauty and physical attractiveness.

She is an expert in meteorology, her thing is to share her physical attributes in Instagramwhere it accumulates little more than 14 million 805 thousand followerswho delight in her statuesque silhouette that generates temptation, is where she usually looks in tiny bikinis and elegant lingerie.

Accustomed to the spotlight, in 2013 was part of the contest Our Beauty Nuevo Leonbut opened her own modeling school in the Sultan of the North with the name Yanet Garcia Models. He has also served as Trainer in the Elite category in the app Fit Plan.

She is also a fan of the UANL Tigres Instagram iamyanetgarcia

But his departure from Televisa It was because he wanted to increase his popularity on social networks, despite his long stay on the “Hoy” program, where he consolidated until 2019became a successful host in Univision; however, the also fan of the tigers of the MX League enjoys great fame in social networks.