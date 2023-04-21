Mexico.- The stay of yanet garcia in Mexico continues to be one of the best that has happened to social networks in recent days and is that the mexican model He has given away some that have generated positive comments and reactions among his fans who love the model and the content he gives them very much and this time it was no exception.

Through your account instagram the regiomntana published a new photo from a pool in a place in Yucatan where in addition to being the envy for enjoying such beautiful places, it is also the envy for wearing such incredible outfits that make her look even better like the black bathing suit that she now wore.

In the publication, Yanet García is seen posing with her back to the camera giving one of her best angles and the reaction of her community confirms it. He used a swimsuit in one piece but quite small at the back, which greatly enhanced her charms, which caused great astonishment on the part of her fans.

Yanet García is characterized by showing off a dream body, now she did not miss that opportunity to show it off and left all her fans very happy, thousands of likes and comments letting her know how good she looks.

The influencer has undergone a striking transformation as she went from being a “weather girl” to being on national television and now being one of the most acclaimed fitness models in Mexico and on social networks. Much of her success is due to her figure that has generated all of her among her community.