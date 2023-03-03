As is customary for yanet garciathe woman from Monterrey has once again captivated the eyes in the world of social networks, by sharing an image of her on a balcony with the sea in the background, wearing a sexy red swimsuit.

The famous weather girl and television presenter ‘froze’ with a daring look as she slightly lowered her glasses, generating an enormous amount of comments from her more than 15 million followers.

Yanet García, who also stands out as a model and influencer, is constantly sharing photos of her multiple photo sessions, in which shows all his attributes and his body is always well workedbeing a constant in gyms.

Sculptural

At 32, Garcia is also a certified fitness and nutrition coach, which is why she also has an account focused on sharing tips for her hundreds of thousands of followers on her profile.

Yanet García has more than 15 million followersPhoto: Instagram Yanet García

“A wolf like me is not for guys like you, uh-uh”, was the phrase at the bottom of the image that Yanet García published, referring to the new song by the Colombian singer Shakira.

We recommend you read

In addition to dazzling with her figure on her social networks, Yanet has also been characterized by her support for social and environmental causes, since in 2019 she joined an initiative to reduce the use of plastics and combat the deterioration of the environment.