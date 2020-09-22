TCS Group (the head structure of Tinkoff Bank) announced negotiations on its sale to Yandex. About it reported press service of the company, its statement was published on the website of the London Stock Exchange. Yandex confirmed data on negotiations.

The deal could amount to $ 5.48 billion or $ 27.64 per share. The price is based on the stock price at the close of trading on September 21, 2020. It assumes an 8 percent premium to the close of TCS GDRs on September 21st. On the news about the discussion of the sale of the bank, TCS Group shares soared by 5 percent, Yandex shares rose in price by more than 3 percent.

The companies stressed that although the parties intend to conduct the deal, the final decision has not yet been made. The terms of purchase will depend on the results of the due diligence of the asset.

“This deal looks logical. Oleg [Тиньков] sick, leaving a family with such a project is dangerous, “- said one of the sources for Forbes. The founder of Tinkoff Bank was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019.

TCS Group, despite the coronavirus pandemic and the general downturn in the economy, showed good financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Net profit for April-June amounted to 10.2 billion rubles, which is 25 percent more than in the same period in 2019. The company explained the good financial results by Tinkoff’s remote business model. The bank does not have physical branches and serves clients remotely.

Yandex thought about entering the financial market after the divorce from Sberbank, which the parties formalized in the summer of 2020. Market leaders collaborated in the field of e-commerce, creating the Beru trading platform and developing the Yandex.Market portal. The bank owned 45 percent in the joint venture, control remained with Yandex. In the field of finance, Yandex and Sberbank had a service called Yandex.Money, over which the bank owned 75 percent.

In June, the companies announced the division of joint property: Yandex.Money went completely to the country’s largest bank, and Yandex.Market went to IT companies. For Yandex.Money, Sberbank paid 2.4 billion rubles, while Yandex.Market cost Yandex 42.5 billion rubles.

The divorce of the two companies untied Yandex’s hands – the company got the opportunity to independently develop financial products (the partnership with Sberbank prohibited this). The company registered several names at once with Rospatent, among which were, for example, “YaKredit”, “YaBirzha”, “YaBroker”, “YaVklad”, “YaKapital” and others. It was also reported that Yandex is interested in cooperation with another major financial player – the state bank VTB.

In the summer of 2019, Oleg Tinkov, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), invited the founder of Yandex, Arkady Volozh, to unite the business. Then the founder of the bank noted that in the current reality, any company that builds a technology ecosystem should have a bank. He cited Facebook as an example (it has Facebook Pay and Libra) and said that in the event of a merger between Yandex and Tinkoff Bank, the capitalization of the joint company will immediately exceed $ 20 billion, RBC wrote.