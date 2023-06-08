Yandex succeeded in canceling the decision of the American NASDAQ exchange to delist its shares (a procedure after which the shares cease to circulate on organized exchange trading and it leaves the exchange), which was made in March. This was reported on June 8 in the company’s Telegram channel.

“The American Exchange has satisfied the appeal of Yandex and will not delist, that is, Yandex securities will remain on the exchange list. <...> The decision to suspend trading will remain in effect,” the statement said.

NASDAQ took into account Yandex’s arguments, including the need to respect the interests of investors, as well as the planned restructuring. The company assured that its shares on the Moscow Exchange continue to trade in the usual way.

Earlier, on March 15, NASDAQ announced its intention to delist the securities of Yandex, Ozon, Qiwi, HeadHunter. It was noted that the shares will be delisted from March 24. The press service of “Yandex” then said that it intends to file an appeal.

On March 16, Vasily Karpunin, head of the information and analytical content department at BCS World of Investments, told Izvestia that after the announcement by the NASDAQ exchange of the planned delisting of securities of Russian companies for shareholders, nothing changes in terms of managing their position

In addition, according to him, the delisting may indicate that the paper will not start trading on the NASDAQ for a very long time. From the status will be simply frozen.