Yandex registered a legal entity in the Kaliningrad region

The legal entity of the company “Yandex” – MCAO “Yandex” (International Joint Stock Company) was registered in a special administrative region on Oktyabrsky Island in the Kaliningrad region, reports RBC.

The company called registration in the Russian region a necessary procedure for its restructuring, related to the future optimization of the structure of its legal entities.

At the beginning of the week, the Bank of Russia announced the registration of issues of ordinary shares and preferred classes of shares of type “A” and “B” by MKAO Yandex, which was also considered a stage of preparation for the division of the technology company’s business.

As a result of this process, it is expected that Yandex management will retain control over part of the assets allocated to a separate group of companies, and for some enterprises of the holding company Yandex NV they will be given access to Western markets. In October, the Russian government's foreign investment control commission gave permission for an internal reorganization of the company's business, but its completion is expected in 2024, according to Reuters.