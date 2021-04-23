Yandex conducted a study for World Book Day and found out that the favorite writer of Russians is Mikhail Bulgakov. The results of the survey were at the disposal of Izvestia.

According to the study, the majority of respondents (54%) prefer paper books to e-books, which 30% of respondents like to read. Another 15% listen to audiobooks, the company added.

The favorite writer of Yandex users turned out to be Mikhail Bulgakov, and the poet – Alexander Pushkin.

In addition, the company found out the five most popular books in recent memory. The first place was taken by Viktor Pelevin’s novel “The Invincible Sun”, the second place was taken by the book “Anxious People” by Fredrik Buckman. The third place went to “Confessions of a Prisoner of the Underground” by Katya Martynova, the fourth – to “Echelon to Samarkand” by Guzel Yakhina. In addition, users also highlighted “Prosto Mas” by Boris Akunin.

On April 22, a poll by the MyBook book service showed that Russians consider Vladimir Nabokov’s “Lolita” one of the most overrated works. The list also includes The Catcher in the Rye by Jerome David Salinger and Fifty Shades of Gray by E.L. James.