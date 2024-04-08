Yandex Market began selling its own kitchen sets and wardrobes

Yandex Market has released Pragma kitchen and wardrobe sets

Yandex Market began selling kitchen sets and wardrobe systems under the Pragma brand. Buyers have access to both ready-made kits and the opportunity to assemble a combination of cabinets that are suitable in size and content. By the end of the year, the marketplace plans to expand the Pragma assortment for the kitchen and hallway to 200 products, so that it will be possible to collect about 3 thousand combinations.

The brand's kitchens are presented in six versions. Three of them have space for a built-in oven. All types of Pragma kitchen cabinets can be purchased separately. Kitchens are available in three colors: classic white, smoky green and dusty pink.

Wardrobe systems are also presented in 15 options. When placing an order, customers will be able to select several parameters: the width and depth of the wardrobe, the type and color of doors, options for combining shelves, hangers and other internal elements. For example, you can assemble both a closet and an entire dressing room, depending on your needs and space. Currently, the service offers wardrobes in white with a depth of 60 centimeters. Four more color options will be available in the coming months, as well as mirrored doors.

Pragma furniture for the kitchen and wardrobe is manufactured in Russian factories. The cost of ready-made kitchen sets starts from 18,400 rubles, and wardrobe sets – from 9,999 rubles. The furniture assembly service can be selected under the product card in the market application. The craftsmen will arrive and assemble the kit the next day after its delivery. The assembly service is carried out by experts from the Clicker affiliate service.