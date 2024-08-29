Yandex Go: Scooter rental frequency in Russia has doubled

Yandex Go analyzed scooter usage scenarios and found that, in terms of usage profile, this mode of transportation has become similar to public transport.

This can be seen from the routes and demand graph. During the busiest morning time (8:40), scooters are rented one and a half times more often than during the day, and during the evening peak (18:00) – twice as often. Similar peak hours can be observed for public transport. Thus, scooters, like, for example, buses and the metro, are used to get to work or school, and then back.

Half of the trips start or end at transfer hubs – metro, railway stations, stops. In addition, during the season – from early spring to late autumn – scooter users are 23 percent less likely to take taxis. SIMs are becoming an alternative for trips up to four kilometers.

In addition to convenience on short routes, scooters are chosen because of the time savings on the road. According to Yandex Maps, those who choose scooters as an alternative to public transport, on average, get to their destination 30 percent faster. This calculation does not include the time spent waiting for public transport, so on short trips the savings can be even more noticeable. Compared to walking routes, scooters reduce travel time by an average of 60 percent.

The frequency of rides is growing across the country. If during the 2023 season the average scooter user made seven rides, now this number has grown to 13. The number of users who rent a scooter four or more days a week has tripled compared to last year.