Forbes: Yandex closed food delivery services in London and Paris

The Yandex company has closed food delivery services in European cities, reports Forbes.

Sources of the publication said that the French division in Paris is already being liquidated, the process will be completed in a maximum of two to three months. The service in London is also closed: the company could not find a buyer for it. However, there has been no official comment from Yandex on this issue yet.

The company needed a “new player with money”, but there are no such players on the market yet. The Forbes interlocutor specified that now the business model has changed in Paris and London: now the company offers IT solutions for managing delivery to third-party customers. It is supposed that the new division of “Yandex” — Yango Deli Tech will be engaged in it. “We invite potential partners to set up and optimize all processes – from the warehouse management system, picker application, last mile routing and real-time BI dashboards to auto-order systems and warehouse robots,” the company said.

Lavka began operating in Paris in August 2021 under the Yango Deli brand, and in London in October 2021. The likely departure of Yandex from the European market became known in March 2022. As the agency wrote Bloombergthen the company had already begun exploring options, including selling its UK business and closing its French division.