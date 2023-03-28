In Yandere AI Girlfriend Simulator: With You Til The End the player must be able to convince a girl obsessed with the protagonist to let him go free from his prison house. The peculiarity of the game is that the game dialogues are managed by Chat GPT. So they take place in real time and are conducted by theartificial intelligence.

Yandere AI Girlfriend Simulator: With You Til The End is basically a escape room in which you have to be able to persuade the girl, or deceive her in some way, by solving some puzzles scattered around her big house. Being able to have real conversations with the yandere means that there are many ways to escape. But there are just as many to make her angry, ending up awakening her murderous side and making her use her very sharp knife.

Currently the game is not very polished and configure Azure to also have real-time dubbing is not easy, but it is excellent for experimenting with what the use of artificial intelligences in video games could entail, at least in some genres.

Below you will find a gameplay footage:

However, to really understand the game, you should try it directly, as it is downloadable for free from itch.io.

It should be noted that the author of Yandere AI Girlfriend Simulator: With You Til The End, Vivianna Yanis a data scientist, but also a video producer and a game designer.