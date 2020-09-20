Girona has a week left to debut and two to close the market, so the next few days are going to be hectic in terms of departures and arrivals. And the next operation to be announced, more than likely, will be the arrival of Yan Couto. This young 18-year-old Brazilian winger will land in Montilivi on loan from Manchester City: it will be the third transfer after becoming official and those of Moreno and Muiric.

Couto is a right-back who stood out in the lower categories of the Brazilian team, especially in the 2019 U-17 World Cup. So much so that he aroused the interest of the big European clubs, with Barça as one of those interested in signing him. The Catalans finally did not get their services, as it was Manchester City who paid about six million euros to Curitiba, their training club. Now Couto will play in Girona. He will be a priori the replacement for Maffeo, now in Huesca, and will fight for a place in the eleven with Calavera.

Couto’s may not be the last signing of a young footballer, since Mundo Deportivo announced yesterday that Quique Cárcel has also advanced the transfer of Monchu. The one who was captain of Barça B last season has several offers on the table (national and international) but Girona has placed himself in a very good position to take over his services. Of course, it would also come on loan.