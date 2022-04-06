The MMA world was shocked on March 6, 2021. Petr Yan easily dominated Aljamain Sterling during their fight at UFC 259. Everything pointed to a victory for the Russian, but he made a mistake and landed an illegal knee in the fourth assault. The rules gave the American the belt… but the feeling is that the champion was still Yan. The rematch was obvious, but Sterling dropped out of UFC 267 (October 2021). Yan wasted no time and won interim belt defeating Sandhagen. Now, after more than a year of waiting, they finally meet again this Saturday.

The desire for both to cross again is maximum. Everyone wants a rematch that offers a fair result.. In the first fight there was no color and now we will have to see if Sterling has managed to correct those mistakes. Definitely, the champion is presented in a situation compromised by many factors. The main one is the sensations of the past, but his performance after a year stopped is also unknown. Will it bill you?

On paper, and more seen than seen, yan is favorite. The Russian has only yielded one of the last eleven times he has been in action. In addition, the only man who has beaten him (Magomed Magomedov) in a real way, lost shortly after. He doesn’t like to leave unfinished business. Yan is a complete and punchy fighterwhile Sterling (six wins in a row) has more submission completion percentages but isn’t as complete. Mobility to make the Russian fail is the strategy that the champion must follow, if he receives a lot of rhythm from the interim monarch, as happened last year, he will accuse him. Both know each other and based on that they will raise the fight. Yan has one more incentive: he needs justice. He submits an amendment to the king. He wants his throne, the one he never lost.