The Yamuna river in the capital has remained just a few kilometers away from the danger mark. Yamuna’s warning level in Delhi is 204.5 meters. At 8 am on Saturday, the water level on the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 204.26 meters. Water level has increased in the last two days. It was recorded 204.30 on Friday morning. If the water crosses the danger mark then those living at the bottom of the river will have to be removed.According to an official of the irrigation and flood control room, the water level of the river was recorded at 203.68 meters on the old railway bridge at 6 pm on Thursday. It increased to 204.30 on Friday morning. Danger level in Delhi is 204.5 meters. He said that if at least two lakh cusecs of water is not released in the river from Hathinikund Barrage in Yamunanagar district in Haryana, it will continue to flow under the warning mark.

On Monday, the water level of the river reached 204.38 meters. The water released from Hathnikund barrage normally takes 36-48 hours to reach Delhi. It is from this barrage that Delhi provides drinking water. Normally the flow rate in the barrage is 352 cusecs but the amount of water released is increased after heavy rains in the catchment areas. In 1978, the river reached an all-time record level of 207.49. After this, the water level in 2013 was 207.32 meters.



Water reaches Delhi after 72 hours

The water released from Hathinikund reaches Delhi after about 72 hours, creating conditions like waterlogging and flooding in coastal areas. As the water level of Yamuna from Hathinikund is recorded, the beating of people living in the lower areas of Delhi also intensifies.