Jawad El Yamiq will become Getafe’s fifth signing for this season next week. Twenty-eight-year-old Moroccan central defender who gave a great performance last season at Real Zaragoza, where he played on loan from Italian Genoa. He has one year left on his contract and the azulones finalize his contract for three seasons.

The arrival of El Yamiq means that Bordalás will have five centrals in its squad. Now is the time to decide whether to keep the five to play games with three center-backs and two lanes as he did in the preseason or to adjust the squad with four center-backs. In that case, Chema is the one chosen to leave. In the first league game he was the only one who did not enjoy any minute and did not even warm up.

In addition to the arrival of El Yamiq, Getafe expects to close two new additions of band players next week.