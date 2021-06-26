Erika montoya

Yamileth Mercado to risk his WBC super bantamweight world championship for the second time, when he faces this weekend to Angélica Rascón at the “Rodrigo M. Quevedo” gym in the city of Chihuahua, spearheading a function in co-promotion of Zanfer Promotions and 2M Box Promotions.

At the weight ceremony, “Yeimi” Mercado (17-2-0, 5 ko’s) scored 54,800 kilograms, showing serenity and a well-worked physique.

His challenger, the undefeated “Mocuishle ”Rascón (10-0-0, 2 ko’s) scored 55,100 kg.

“We have done a great preparation and I am very motivated because there will be some people in the gym where the fight will be, and there will be my parents, my family, my friends, and that makes me very happy. My first defense was without an audience and away from home, in Hermosillo ”, declared“ Yeimi ”.

For her part, Angélica Rascón said:

“I did the preparation, I have the mentality and the talent to become a world champion. They are going to see a new world champion this Saturday ”.

What is expected is a clash between the aggressiveness and strength of Yamileth Market, before the ability, boxing and speed by Angélica Rascón, will be backed by two fights featuring some of the strongest prospects in the world. Mexican boxing.

Argi Cortés (18-2-2, 8 ko’s) will face Daniel Argueta (13-2-0, 6 ko’s) in 8 rounds in super fly and in a knockout clash, the sonorense Víctor “Spock” ​​Méndez (29-4-2, 21 ko’s) will seek his thirtieth victory in professional boxing, when he meets the capital Efraín “Matador” Pérez (19-12-0, 14 ko’s).

The function in Chihuahua will be with restricted public access.

