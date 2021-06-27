Erika montoya

/ 06.27.2021 00:49:44

Mexican monarch Yamileth Mercado successfully defended the World Boxing Council’s super bantamweight championship, by beating Angélica Rascón with a wide unanimous decision on Saturday night in Chihuahua.

After going through the 12 rounds, Yeimi scored a victory on the three scorecards of the judges who saw her prevail 98-90, 97-91 and 96-92.

Rascón surprised in the first three rounds with his speed, number of punches. However, the monarch began to develop precision boxing connecting to the body of the “Mocuishle” with what reduced speed and mobility.

In the room, Rascón suffered the blow to the body, he went back to recover and when Mercado noticed it he launched himself to demolish, to the point that in the next round the Texan suffered a cut on her cheekbone.

Mercado continued to attack, down and up, and knowing that she was down in the scores, Angélica Rascón sought to exchange blows and attack with long blows, but those she connected were sporadic.

At the end of 10 rounds of a memorable battle, lots of action and quality boxing Yamileth Mercado took a second defense of the crown and showed that injuries are the past.

