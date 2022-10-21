The 24-year-old missionary who is captain of Boca and one of the figures of the Argentine team, was nominated among the 20 best players in the world for the Globe Soccer Awards that will be delivered on November 17 in Dubai.
I opened my arms, approached the rostrum and shouted Yamila. Because yes because this year was brilliant for the forward. A little more than unbeatable year. Rodríguez was essential for Boca to win the national championship and qualify for the Conmebol Libertadores 2023, he is being a key part of the xeneixe team in this year’s continental competition where they have already advanced to the quarterfinals and will play the 2022 Super Cup, where they will face the champion of the Federal Cup. But in addition, Yamila was one of the outstanding players of the national team that achieved nothing more and nothing less than the direct pass to the World Cup in Australia – New Zealand 2023 and the bronze medal in the Copa América.
Along with her are the brand new winner of the Ballon d’Or, Alexia Putellas; the Norwegian Ada Hegerberg, best soccer player in the world in 2018; the English Lucy Bronze, current player and figure of Barcelona; Debinha, one of the most outstanding soccer players of the Brazilian team. Other South American nominees are Chilean goalkeeper Christiane Endler and Colombian striker Linda Caicedo.
This is the complete list: Bonmatí, Bright, Bronze, Caicedo, Debinha, Endler, Graham, Harder, Hegerberg, Hermoso, Katoto, Kerr, Macario, Mead, Miedema, Oberdorf, Popp, Putellas, Renard, and Rodríguez.
Through her social networks, the striker asked her followers for support. Boca did the same from their own networks and after greeting the player, urged the fans to vote for the Gladiators’ scorer.
The awards are organized by the European Club Association in conjunction with the European Association of Player Agents and are delivered by the Globe Soccer organization in Dubai. Voting can be done online on the page.
#Yamila #Rodríguez #among #soccer #players
Leave a Reply