Yamila PiñeroArgentine model who worked for Playboy, stood out for being a figure in reality shows such as ‘Combate’ and ‘The Great Show’. Although she became one of the most beloved members of the defunct show, she decided to leave that behind and maintain a life away from television.

It should be noted that Yamila Piñero, now 32 years old, also had notable romances such as with former soccer player Alfonso ‘Puchungo’ Yañez and former combatant Ernesto Jiménez. Likewise, before leaving Peru, she participated in the ‘Champions Challenge’ program.

Why did Yamila Piñero move away from Peruvian television after being in ‘Combate’ and ‘El gran show’?

Yamila Piñero, whose birthday is February 1, told Radio Exitosa in 2019 that the main reason why she had distanced herself from TV was because she disliked exposing her personal life to become known on the show.

Likewise, in said conversation, the model said that, by distancing herself from television, she focused on her mother’s business.

“It makes me uncomfortable to have to expose my privacy to pursue a career. I am a very versatile person (…) I run the company we have with my mother (…) We transport people with motor disabilities and (other) disabilities (…) .). The company has been operating in Argentina for 10 years,” Yamila Piñero told the local media.

Yamila Piñero’s last postcards on social networks were during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture

Yamila Piñero currently lives a life away from entertainment. Likewise, on her personal social networks she only occasionally reveals updates about her life. The last time she posted on her Instagram, for example, was in 2020.

