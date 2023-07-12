The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is currently the most popular president of Latin America, since his levels of popularity in his country and on the continent reach 91% according to surveys, this due to measures and policies established in his country, some of them controversial.

Very few on the continent know the ancestry of the president, so some time ago it was learned that the president has a brother of Colombian nationality.

This is 44-year-old Yamil Bukele, who was born in the San Andrés Islands and whose parents are the Salvadoran doctor and scientist of Palestinian origin Armando Bukele Kattán and Bernarda Pérez Pomare, a native of the island.

Yamil has excelled in sports on the island, especially in basketball, a discipline in which he founded the team ‘Los Soles de San Andrés’ who participated a few years ago in the Colombian Professional Basketball League, as well as has been an important sports promoter in the territory.

The man from San Andres studied in El Salvador, where He graduated with a degree in Business Administration with a postgraduate degree in Marketing and Advertising from the Universidad de las Américas.

According to ‘Radio Nacional’, since the arrival of his brother to the presidency of this Central American country, He was named ad honorem as president of the National Sports Institute of El Salvador -INDES-.

In addition, He has held other important positions in that country as president of the Board of Directors of the Municipal Institute of Sports and Recreation (IMDER) of the Municipal Government of San Salvador, from 2015 to 2018, as well as He also served as general director of the Municipal Institute of Sports and Recreation (IMDER) of the mayor’s office of the city of San Salvador, in 2018.

Currently, Yamil is the president of the Salvadoran Basketball Federation and the Central American and Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CONCENCABA).

LUZ ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

