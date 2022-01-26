During practically the entire existence of Dragon Ball, Goku and Vegeta they have always been considered the most important characters in the franchise, and with good reason. When it comes to power, the truth is that hardly anyone compares to these two Saiyans, and although we have previously seen Gohan and Trunks steal a little of that prominence, in the end the story always returns to Goku.

fans of dragon ball They’ve been discussing some of the characters they say should get a chance to shine in their own individual movies. The discussion began to gain traction in Reddit, where the community said that Yamcha, Beerus, Androids 17 and 18, Hit, and even Mr. Popo they might have their own stories. In particular, almost everyone wants to know more about the origin of these characters.

Soon we will have Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the next great film in the franchise that will be leaving aside Goku and Vegeta to give greater prominence to other heroes who have not had a chance to shine lately, such as Gohan and Piccolo. However, these two Saiyans will have a certain presence in the film, although it will not be as prominent as in Broly.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will hit theaters Japan on April 4, 2022.

Publisher’s note: While it would definitely be interesting to learn more about these characters, I feel like none of them are interesting enough to star in their own movie. Perhaps it is time for Dragon Ball to move away from Goku and Vegeta a bit, but first they should give more importance to other characters such as Gohan, Piccolo and perhaps even the villains.

Via: comic book